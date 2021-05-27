Lee High School alumni reflect on the legacy of Lee as the last group of seniors graduate

Lee High School was founded 60 years ago.

MIDLAND, Texas — Rachelle and Greg Martin graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Midland in 1989 and 1990.

Tonight, their daughter is walking the stage as one of the last graduates of Lee High School.

After this, Legacy High School will be developing a history of its own.

The couple is reflecting today on what it meant to be a Lee Rebel.

"We each had each other's back, we'd help whenever we needed to," Rachelle Martin said. "If they needed something, we did our best to do what we could for each other, or if you needed a ride to school or something. I'm still friends with a bunch of them today."

Both Greg and Rachelle were involved in the fine arts department and met each other in choir.

"We went to, I think it was back when I was a junior, we went to TMEA, which is Texas Music Educators Association in San Antonio, and that was an honor for our choir," Greg Martin said.

They say they remember the camaraderie, the championships and the accomplishments that were made in this school.

"Yeah, it's still going to be Rebels and it's still going to have the same colors, but to me it just doesn't seem like it's going to be the same," Rachelle Martin said.

The Martins, like other families in Midland, aren't ready to say goodbye to their alma mater.

They ask that the legacy of the hard work accomplished at Lee lives on.