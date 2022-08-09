Larry Gatlin to teach course at UTPB for spring 2023 semester

The West Texas native and Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter will be teaching a class on songwriting, history, creative writing and personal development.

ODESSA, Texas — The University of Texas Permian Basin and Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter, Larry Gatlin, announced Tuesday that Gatlin will be teaching a course for the 2023 spring semester.

The eight-week class will include aspects of songwriting, history, creative writing and personal development.

"Grammy award-winning musician Larry Gatlin will be sharing his art of creative writing and storytelling with students this spring—all the skills that made him a hall of fame singer-songwriter,” said UTPB President Dr. Sandra Woodley. “As UTPB’s new Professor of Practice, he will lead an exciting new master class to share his experiences and encourage people from all walks of life to explore their own creativity and passion. We are thrilled about this partnership.”

Gatlin was born in Seminole in 1948 and later graduated from Odessa High School. He found his love for writing while attending and playing football at the University of Houston.

He toured with the Gatlin Brothers from 1976 to 1992 and wrote all of their major hits. Additionally, Gatlin wrote songs later recorded by artists like Elvis Presley, Barbra Streisand and Johnny Cash, just to name a few.