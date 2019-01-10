ODESSA, Texas — As part of Chevron's "Fuel Your School" program, Chevron donated STEM equipment to Lamar Early Education Center on September 30.

Mrs. Merriman was one of many local teachers who submitted a classroom project request on donorschoose.org. Her project was then funded by the Chevron program, who surprised her classroom with the outdoor learning tools.

For every eight or more gallons people gas up at participating Kent Kwik, Chevron or Texaco locations, Chevron donates $1. Up to $275,000 each year will go to supporting public education in schools across Midland, Odessa and Greenwood.

"Over the six years of this program, just in this area between Chevron and Kent Kwick, we've raised over $1.2 million that we've given back to the teachers and the students for their learning and education," said Donald Puckett of Chevron.

"We're really investing in the future-it's a future that we plan to be a part of and there couldn't be a better investment."

Teachers spend an average of $500 of their own money to purchase classroom materials per year.

