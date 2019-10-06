ODESSA, Texas — According to research, only 50% of kindergartners in Ector County are ready for school by the time they start Kindergarten.

UTPB's First 5 program hopes to step in and fill some of those gaps to make sure children get the best start they can.

“We are on a mission to assure all children are ready and successful their first year of school,” said Dr. Diana Ruiz, the Director of First 5 Permian Basin.

The program's annual Kinder Camp is a week long preparation camp for children who have had little to no exposure to formal Pre-K classes. Tha camp will run from 7:15 a.m. to noon on June 24 through 28 at Milam Elementary.

Children will be introduced to reading, math, science and art and the camp will focus on supporting the growth of emotional maturity and social competence.

Those that attend will receive a backpack filled with school supplies as well as five free books.

If you are interested in registering your child for the camp you can go to the Woodson Boys and Girls Club at 1037 E. Murphy Street. Space is limited so reverse your spot now.