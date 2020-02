MIDLAND, Texas — Does your child love words and using them in poetic ways?

Then they may have fun with other word lovers at the Poetry Slam for kids and tweens.

The Midland Library at the Plaza, will be hosting a Poetry Slam for kids and tweens on Feb. 21 at 4 p.m.

Young wordsmiths will learn how to write poetry as well as share their poetry slam style.

Those who have previously written poems are more than welcome.

The poetry slam is for children ages 7 - 12.