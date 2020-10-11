Kermit ISD pushes learning online for only high school students until November 30

This announcement s due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests.

KERMIT, Texas — Kermit ISD will start online learning for only high school students starting on November 11.This will last until the end of November.

The district's decision comes on the heels of increase numbers of covid-19 positive tests.

According to a press release, this will give an opportunity for teachers and students to be safe in their homes and still be able to learn all the required material necessary.

Students will be required to attend the entire 47-minutes of class and attendance will be taken within the first ten minutes. They will have to sign in through their teacher's google classroom.

All activities will be cancelled until the November 30 face-to-face restart.

If parents or guardians would like to keep their children in remote learning after the two weeks is up, they must contact the school district to inquire about it.