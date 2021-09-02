Keeping us connected: How a donation to Midland College is helping the future of computer professionals

A $10,000 donation from Mark Knox Flowers, in Odessa, is helping Midland College Computer students sharpen their skills by adding 30 computers.

MIDLAND, Texas — Students in the Computer Information Technology program at Midland College are fine tuning their skills thanks to a large donation that supplied the department with 29 computers, four printers and one laptop.

Representatives from Mark Knox Flowers presented the check to Midland College on Tuesday.

“This generous donation is one of the largest our department has ever seen,“ said Joseph Bontke, MC Professor, Information Technology. “We can do so much hands-on learning with this donation. We will be opening the computers, identifying the parts and components inside, and as the class progresses, we will keep going back to this donation to learn new things.”

Students in the program learn computer maintenance, security, networking, computer languages, troubleshooting, programming and design. Graduates can work at the forefront of the next most significant technological innovations.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in computer and information technology occupations is projected to grow 11% from 2019 to 2029, much faster than the average for all occupations. The median annual wage for computer programming and information technology occupations was $91,250 in May 2020.

Tom Williams, Manager of Mark Knox Flowers, said they were able to make the donation because of a recent upgrade in their computers.