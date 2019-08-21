MIDLAND, Texas — The Junior League of Midland has announced their new community initiative, the Pink Pantry.

The pantry will provide feminine hygiene products to students in need at most Midland ISD secondary schools.

A ribbon cutting for the first of these pantries was held on Goddard Junior High School on August 21.

"I just think it's gonna provide the girls at Goddard an opportunity to have a resource for products that they might not have available to them at home, which in turn increases their attendance at school during that time of the month," said Shelly Haney, Chief of Schools for the MISD Reach Network.

Attendance plays a huge factor in state test scores.

The hope of this initiative is to create an atmosphere of providing basic necessities so learning doesn't take a toll.

