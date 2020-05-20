TEXAS, USA — The COVID-19 pandemic has been rough for everyone, but high school and college seniors have been particularly impacted during these tough times.

Organizations have been stepping up to the plate to help make up for those lost senior moments, and H-E-B is no exception.

The grocery store will be hosting a live celebration on their YouTube channel. The event will start at 7 p.m. on May 20.

All high school and college graduates are encouraged to attend and have some fun.

H-E-B has invited Texas celebrities to come join the party, including Chuck Norris and friends from the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Texans and Houston Astros.

Additionally, Grammy-award winning artist Maren Morris will be performing during the event. While the rest of the livestream will be available after the event, this performance can only be seen live.

As part of the celebration, H-E-B will also be giving away $100,000 worth of Visa gift cards. 200 high school or college seniors will be able to win a $500 gift card.

To enter the sweepstakes you can post a photo or video of what your graduation looks like this year on Twitter or Instagram using #HEBGraduation and #Sweepstakes. The giveaway will run through 11:59 p.m. on May 21.

Entrants must beat least 18 years of age or have their parents permission.

To read more about the graduation celebration or the giveaway rules for the sweepstakes, you can visit the HEB website.

Join H-E-B's livestream at the video linked below.

MORE TEXAS NEWS:

Whataburger offering free burgers in buy one, get one deal

HEB donates $15,000 to Odessa Family YMCA