MIDLAND, Texas — IDEA Travis school is hoping to find more teachers and co-teachers to add to their educational community.

For the next school year, the school is hoping to hire upper and lower elementary teachers and co-teachers.

Those hired as teachers will make between $54k-$70k a year, while co-teachers will make between $16-$21 hr.

For those interested in applying for a position, interviewing will start on the week of Jun. 15, with summer training taking place on Jul. 3.

So, if you love children and want to start your career as a teacher, click here for more information.