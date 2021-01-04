IDEA Public Schools hosts groundbreaking celebration for new Odessa campus

IDEA Yukon Academy and College Prep is IDEA Permian Basin's second campus.

ODESSA, Texas — IDEA Public Schools held a groundbreaking celebration Thursday for its second IDEA Permian Basin campus, IDEA Yukon Academy and College Prep.

The event featured speeches by several representatives from IDEA Permian Basin and IDEA Yukon, as well as supporters of the school and city officials.

The new campus, located at 7300 East Yukon Road in Odessa, will enroll 480 students in kindergarten through second grade and sixth grade in its first year. With that addition, IDEA Public Schools will now serve over 1,440 students in the Permian Basin for the 2021-22 school year.

The school plans to add two new grade levels each year until it becomes a full K-12 grade campus.