Howard College receives a gift from the G.C. Broughton, Jr. Foundation

BIG SPRING, Texas — Howard College has received a $250,000 gift from the G.C. Broughton, Jr. Foundation.

The campus will also receive a new Demo Dose Med Dispenser System as part of the gift.

“This is such a wonderful gift of education for our nursing students,” says Dr. Cheryl T. Sparks, President. “We are so grateful to the G.C. Broughton, Jr. Foundation for their support of our students as well as their investment in the success of our college and community. When Jim Weaver, Secretary-Treasurer called to share this benevolent action on behalf of the Foundation for our students and faculty, it was overwhelming knowing what these students and faculty have experienced.”

The foundation also hopes for the gift to help nursing students make it easier to finish their studies quicker, ultimately getting them into the workforce earlier.

“Our nursing students have shown a lot of grit and determination as they have been getting their education and preparing to enter the healthcare industry during the middle of a global pandemic” Sparks says. “Assisting them with the cost of their education and helping relieve a little of their stress through this generous donation was the impetus of the Foundation’s gift and is a real game changer for them. Our students and faculty have courageously battled through clinicals while watching our stellar health care professionals in their art and science of serving others.”

Around 52 students will benefit from the gift who are enrolled in the Licensed Vocational Nursing Program.