Howard College moves most courses remote for start of spring semester

The first two weeks of classes in all courses other than those in Career Technical Education and Health Professions will be remote.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, Howard College campuses will be moving most of their courses to remote learning for the first two weeks of the semester.

Only courses in Career Technical Education and Health Professions will remain face-to-face.

“I want to reiterate that we are ready to begin the spring semester and this is a temporary measure,” said Howard College President Dr. Cheryl T. Sparks. “We are taking these operational steps to prioritize the health of our students, faculty, staff and communities and feel the best way to do this right now is to move to a virtual mode in some courses for the first two weeks of class.”

The college is asking that students keep a close eye on their student emails, as instructors should be reaching out to them with specific class instructions.

The college plans to re-evaluate during the week of Jan. 24 and return to normal Jan. 31.

On-campus services will still be available during the change, but students and staff should monitor the college website or call ahead, as hours and availability may change due to staffing changes resulting from health issues.

Move-in for dorms on both the Big Spring and the Southwest College for the Deaf campus will continue as scheduled. However, students who are not required to be on campus for an athletic program may choose to delay their move-in until classes return to in-person instruction.