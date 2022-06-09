Howard College hosting Kid's College June 27-30

The event is open for grades 1-8.

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — Parents looking for something for children to do during the summer months, Howard College in Big Spring will be hosting a Kid's College at the end of June.

The event will run June 27 to 30, with first through fourth graders attending in the morning and fifth through eighth graders attending in the afternoon.

Students will be able to pick their own schedule and will have plenty of classes to choose from, such as cooking, sign language and arts and crafts.

Spots are $60 per child, which includes all classes, activities and snacks for the week. The deadline to register is June 13.