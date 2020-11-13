Hobbs Municipal Schools will start remote learning after Thanksgiving break

This announcement comes on the heels of an increase in COVID-19 cases in Lea County.

HOBBS, N.M. — Hobbs Municipal Schools will begin remote learning for its elementary school students after Thanksgiving break.

According to the News-Sun, HMS Superintendent TJ Parks made the announcement on November 12 ahead of a press conference held today by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The press conference is expected to talk about more restrictions on the state in the near future.

With an increase of COVID-19 cases in Lea County, Park says that Pre-K to third graders will stop coming in once a week and instead just continue their education online. Their online learning will continue until December 18.

Hobbs elementary school students with special needs will have an extend Thanksgiving break for two weeks and then continue their face-to-face instruction on December 7.