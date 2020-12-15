Hobbs Municipal Schools to have no in-person learning for two weeks after Christmas Break

The district is following the guidelines from the New Mexico Public Education Department.

HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Municipals Schools will not hold in-person learning following Christmas Break for two weeks.

The decision was made with guidance from the New Mexico Public Education Department (PED).

The PED announced that schools with a 5:1 learning model would not be allowed back to meet until January 18. This applies to grades Pre-K to third grade.

Since January 18 is Martin Luther King Jr. day, schools will not be allowed back to be in-person earliest on Tuesday, January 19. Special Education students will come back on a later date.

The PED says they made this decision in an effort to help limit exposure during an anticipated COVID-19 surge post holiday season.

Despite in-person learning being delayed, remote learning will start up immediately following Christmas Break on January 4.