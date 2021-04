Students will be vaccinated in groups of 50 in Tasker Arena on April 19-20.

HOBBS, N.M. — Hobbs High School will offer COVID-19 Vaccines for students 16 years or older with the help of Nor Lea.

Parents or legal guardians must sign up at the link https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KC796Z6 if they would like the vaccination for their child.