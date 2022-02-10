Harmony Science Academy to hold STEM Expo

Students will showcase around 30 projects to a panel of judges and the public.

ODESSA, Texas — Harmony Science Academy will be holding a STEM Expo at Music City Mall on Feb. 26 from noon to 3 p.m.

The event will feature approximately 30 student projects in categories like elementary, physics, chemistry, biology and tech, engineering and robotics. The students will be competing in front of a panel of judges, but the demonstrations will be open to the public.

"The Harmony Science Academy Odessa STEM Expo is an event where students can showcase their projects to the community," said District STEM/GT Coordinator Murat Soruc. "It also gives them the opportunity to excel through project-based learning where they learn the skills necessary to become contributing global citizens."