ODESSA, Texas — If you love science and are curious about what makes it important in the world, then attending the STEAM Festival will show you how science works in the world.

This free family event will feature student science projects, a live wax museum, and an art show.

There will also be hands-on activities for everyone to enjoy.

So bring your love of science, technology, engineering, art, and math to the STEAM Festival on Feb. 22 at 11 a.m.