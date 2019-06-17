TEXAS, USA — Teachers at Harmony Science Academy in Odessa will soon be receiving a significant salary increase.

All teachers at Harmony Public Schools are receiving salary increases following Governor Greg Abbott's signing of the $11.5 billion school reform package.

Starting with the 2019-2020 school year, teachers will get an increase from $3,500 to $5,000.

Experienced teachers will benefit even more from this increase. Those with five to nine years of experience will receive a $1,000 stipend, while those with more than 10 years will receive an extra $2,000.

The stipend for teachers in the core STEM program will be $3,000 instead.