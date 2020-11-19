Odessa College to have Hamilton director Ian Weinberger on Facebook tonight

The session will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

ODESSA, Texas — Ian Weinberger, the director of the musical "Hamilton", is set to join the Odessa College Facebook page tonight for OC Students and the community.

The event will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. According to the press release, Weinberger plans to discuss about what it took for him to make it to Broadway and have how eventually directed the Tony-winning show, "Hamilton".

The virtual session will be split off into two parts. The first will consist of an hour long discussion from Weinberger about his career and what it is like to be a director on Broadway.

Part two will give Odessa College students and community members an opportunity to ask any questions they would like Weinberger to answer.