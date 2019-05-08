GREENWOOD, Texas — Greenwood Independent School District is hoping to have its new intermediate school open for the 2019-2020 school year.

The district determined after an influx of children in the elementary school two years ago it would need an intermediate school.

The new facility, which will serve third through fifth grade children, is an expansion to the new middle school.

Crysten Hopkins will serve as the principal, while Bonnie Smith and Heater Bennett will be the assistant principals.

Greenwood ISD also appears to have two job openings available for the intermediate school at the beginning of August.

The district estimates construction on the building will be finished by the first day of school, August 14.

To stay up to date on the intermediate school you can visit the website here.