Grandfalls-Royalty ISD will move to online learning for next week

The district hopes this shift will help limit the number of COVID-19 cases.

GRANDFALLS, Texas — Grandfalls-Royalty ISD has decided to move to online learning for the week of November 16-20.

The remote learning will not necessarily mean that students and teachers will interact with each other online. Students will not see their teachers in real time potentially according to the Grandfalls-Royalty district Facebook post.

Typically, on-campus learning will always be provided to students, but they can also decided to work online with the proper tools to help them be successful in that environment.

When students come to campus, they must be symptom free and make sure to wear a mask at all times according to the Facebook.