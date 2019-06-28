TEXAS, USA — A true honor of celebrating women over the last 100 years will be brought into great stride and focus with the new patch program for the Girl Scouts across Texas.

The Girl Scout councils across Texas have announced its dedication to the legacy and spirit of the women's suffrage movement by creating the 2020 Women's Right to Vote Centennial Patch Program.

Created for girls K-12, the program will teach the history of the voting rights in the United States as well as bring inspiration for making the world a better place.

The 2020 Women's Right to Vote Centennial Patch Program is one of the newest programs that will help the Girl Scout organization continue to encourage their members to be civically involved.

With today's youth being more vocal about the changes occurring around them, the Girl Scouts have grown to lead the way and influence their communities with their problem solving skills.

This new program has created much excitement across the councils of Texas, with the CEO of the Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest acknowledging how:

“Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest is proud to participate in this state-wide program,” said Patty Craven, CEO of Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest.

“This patch kicks-off a renewed focus on civic engagement as we continue to teach and encourage our girls to use their voices in ways that are meaningful. In 1919 only a portion of women in America were given the right to vote. The curriculum in the program addresses the centennial anniversary and the years of continued Suffrage for Women of Color and Native women. ”

With all eight of the Texas Girl Scout councils participating in this program, the organization will honor women by making it tailored to each Girl Scout or troop of all ages and grade levels.