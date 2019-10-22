ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa College Foundation is holding a fundraiser at Mr. Gatti's Pizza on October 22.

From 5:30 to 8 p.m., a percentage of sales at the Mr. Gatti's off of Grandview will go towards scholarships for students. To contribute, you only have to purchase a buffet at Mr. Gatti's Pizza at no additional cost to you.

If you aren't in the mood for pizza, the foundation will also be hosting a bake sale in front of the restaurant.

To learn more about foundation scholarships you can visit the Odessa College website.

