Future Teachers of Odessa program receives grant worth over $40,000

The money will benefit ECISD students interested in teaching careers.

ODESSA, Texas — The Future Teachers of Odessa program accepted a $44,276 grant from the Education Foundation of Odessa Monday.

The money will be used to pay for dual credit courses at Odessa College and the University of Texas Permian Basin for Ector County ISD high school students who are interested in teaching careers.

The program is a part of ECISD’s Career & technical Education department and is a partnership between ECISD, OC and UTPB.

It allows ECISD students the opportunity to earn an increasing amount of college hours toward a bachelor’s degree throughout their time in high school. This includes nine college hours their freshman year, nine hours their sophomore year, 25 hours their junior year and 35 hours their senior year, for a total of 78 possible college hours.

On top of earning college credits, the high school students also benefit the district by working with elementary school students.

There are currently 34 students in FTO and all those who complete the program are guaranteed a letter of intent to hire from ECISD.