Fulfillment Fund holds Destination College virtual event for future college students

Future college graduates will be able to meet with colleges and organizations from across the country at this information packed virtual event.

TEXAS, USA — If you have a future college grad in your house but you are both unsure where they should go to college, then attending the Destination College virtual event hosted by Fulfillment Fund on Oct. 11 - 14, may be the event your future college grad needs to make a decision.

At this informational event, colleges and organizations will come together to meet future college students on their journey to educational success.

Students and families will also be able to take part in workshops as well as learn about the different colleges.