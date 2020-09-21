Free informational session covers DACA myths vs. truths

The session will cover myths versus truths of DACA as well as items like how to become a legal permanent resident, how to help parents obtain legal status and more.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Cogdell Learning Center at Midland College will be hosting a free information session on DACA.

The session will cover myths versus truths of DACA as well as items like how to become a legal permanent resident, how to help parents obtain legal status and more.

Attorney Dianne Leyva will be speaking during the session.

Interested parties can join using their computer or smart phone. The meeting will run from 7 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 22.

To join with video you can click or tap here. The access code is 146 122 6010 and the meeting password is DACA2020.

If you would like to join with audio only, call 1-469-210-7159 or 1-720-650-7664. If it asks you for an attendee number you can enter the pound sign (#).