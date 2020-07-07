Fort Stockton ISD to enforce clear backpack rule

For the 2020-2021 school year, Fort Stockton ISD will be enforcing a clear backpack rule for safety measures.

The school district will require students from grades 4-12 to use clear backpacks.

Students who participate in extracurricular activities will be permitted to carry non-transparent bags to store items that pertain to their particular activity.

These bags will be stored in the designated lockers, fine arts classrooms, or athletic facilities.

Students in grades K-3 will still be allowed to use traditional backpacks, while non-transparent bags for students such as lunch kits, pencil bags, and purses will be allowed as long as they are 6" x 9".