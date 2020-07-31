Fort Stockton ISD releases reentry plans for 2020-2021 school year

The district's school year will begin August 3.

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The Fort Stockton Independent School District has released its reentry plans for the 2020-2021 school year.

The 12-page document, released on July 24, was posted to the district's Facebook page on July 31.

In the plan, the school outlines the procedures for screening staff members and students. Additionally, it outlines that if a student exhibits symptoms they will immediately be isolated from other children until their parent or guardian can pick them up.

Any student or staff member who tests positive for COVID-19 or exhibits symptoms will not be allowed to return to school unless all of the following criteria have been meet:

At least a full 72 hours have passed since recovery

The individuals symptoms have improved

At least 10 days have passed since the symptoms first appeared.

Alternatively, the person could also return if they have a medical professional's note clearing them or if they have two confirmations 24 hours apart showing that they are free of COVID-19.

The district also outlined protocols for hygiene and mask wearing for students.

Students age 10 or older and in grades 4-12 are required to wear a mask or full-face shield when attending on-campus instruction and related activities.

All students under 10 years of age are encouraged to wear masks if it is developmentally appropriate.

Students must also wear masks during extracurricular activities unless the district determines otherwise. In these cases, masks must still be worn when entering and exiting the facility and when not actively engaged in the activity.

Hand sanitizer and hand washing stations will be available in each classroom and at all campus entrances. Everyone on campus will be encourage to wash frequently throughout the day and practice good hygiene.

During meal times, students will be seated properly to prevent the spread of the virus. Any student who brings a meal from home will not be allowed to use district appliances like microwaves.

The district's police regarding virtual learning is also included within the document. Parents can request that their student be offered virtual instruction or hybrid for high school students.

To see the full document with all the protocols and plan set up by the district, you can click here.