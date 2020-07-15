Fort Stockton ISD offers online training for substitute teachers

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The Fort Stockton Independent School District is now offering online training for those interested in being a substitute teacher.
Anyone interested must first apply to be a substitute and be accepted by the district.
Applicants must also out the online substitute training form.
Once everything is taken care of, an email will be sent with a link, username and website for the online training.
Substitutes must complete the training within 30 days of receiving the email.
If you are a returning substitute, FSISD says you do not need to reapply.
For more information on the training or becoming a substitute including requirements, you can visit the district's website.
MORE EDUCATION NEWS FROM NEWSWEST 9:
Texas classrooms can stay closed this fall without losing state funding if local health officials order it