Fort Stockton ISD offers online training for substitute teachers

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The Fort Stockton Independent School District is now offering online training for those interested in being a substitute teacher.

Anyone interested must first apply to be a substitute and be accepted by the district.

Applicants must also out the online substitute training form.

Once everything is taken care of, an email will be sent with a link, username and website for the online training.

Substitutes must complete the training within 30 days of receiving the email.

If you are a returning substitute, FSISD says you do not need to reapply.

For more information on the training or becoming a substitute including requirements, you can visit the district's website.

