x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Newswest 9 | Midland, Texas | newswest9.com

education

Fort Stockton ISD offers online training for substitute teachers

Interested parties must apply to the district and complete the training within 30 days of being sent the link.
Credit: FSISD

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The Fort Stockton Independent School District is now offering online training for those interested in being a substitute teacher.

Anyone interested must first apply to be a substitute and be accepted by the district.

Applicants must also out the online substitute training form.

Once everything is taken care of, an email will be sent with a link, username and website for the online training.

Substitutes must complete the training within 30 days of receiving the email.

If you are a returning substitute, FSISD says you do not need to reapply.

For more information on the training or becoming a substitute including requirements, you can visit the district's website.

Log In or Sign Up to View
See posts, photos and more on Facebook.
Facebook

MORE EDUCATION NEWS FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Texas classrooms can stay closed this fall without losing state funding if local health officials order it

PBTISD reminds parents students must be up to date on immunizations

Monahans Chamber of Commerce seeking donations to buy cleaning supplies for schools

Cost of ensuring school safety complicates reopening plans