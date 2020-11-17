Fort Stockton ISD will move to only virtual learning starting November 30

Students had the option to be in-person or virtual before the end of this week.

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — Fort Stockton ISD has made the decision to move all their classes online starting on November 30.

Prior to this, students had the option to either be in-person or virtual, but this will all end on November 20 until December 18.

Students will return back to their normal schedule and schooling starting after winter break on January 12, 2021.

According to a Facebook post from Fort Stockton ISD, the safety of their students and staff is their number one concern.

The school district has been actively monitoring the COVID-19 situation in their city and have talked with local, state and federal officials to ensure the best ways to be safe during this pandemic.

Students must login to the regular classes as they would normally do if they were in person.

Fort Stockton ISD students will also receive curbside meals and be able to continue their extracurricular activities and events during this period.

These events will be limited to the students who currently participate in them and the districts hopes this will limit potential contacts the Facebook post says.