Fort Stockton ISD ends mask requirement

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — In a statement Thursday night, Fort Stockton ISD Superintendent Gabriel Zamora announced the district has ended their mask mandate that went into effect Thursday morning.

The statement attributed the reversal to the Texas Supreme Court's decision validating Gov. Greg Abbott's Executive Order GA-38. Further, the district said school attorneys advised them that litigation on the issue is likely to go beyond the state level.

The district said mask requirements will revert back to those outlined in the executive order.