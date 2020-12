You can find the application on the district website.

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — Fort Stockton ISD is in needed of bus drivers for its school district.

You can apply for the role on their district website or you can click here to access the application.

There is no experience needed to apply for the job. You must be 18 years or old.

You must also pass a driver safety training course, a drug and alcohol test, and have a valid Texas commercial driver's license (class B).