Fort Stockton ISD starts curbside grab and go meals on November 30

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The Fort Stockton Independent School District will start to have curbside grab and go meals for all ages beginning on November 30.
This will be available for all until December 18. Breakfast will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.
Lunch will be available from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. When you arrive to pick up your meal, you are required to stay in your vehicle.
There are five pickup locations for the meals. The meals will be available at the high school Southside parking lot, the middle school Eastside parking lot, the Intermediate Northside parking lot, the Alamo Eastside parking lot and the Apache Northside parking lot.