FORSAN, Texas — Forsan ISD is set to hold its food pantry for its Forsan Junior High/High School students/families.

The event will be held from 4:!5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. on January 12.

There will be free boxes of pre-packed meals at the front doors of both the junior high and high school. This will be a drive-thru event.