First electrical class graduates from Skillpoint Alliance Permian Basin's program

The pre-apprentice class has spent four weeks learning skills and will get help obtaining a TDLR electrical apprentice license.

MIDLAND, Texas — Skillpoint Alliance Permian Basin's first group of electrical students graduated Thursday.

The non-profit provides fast-paced, free job training to under-served and under-accessed populations.

Thursday's graduating class studied for four weeks at Midland College's Advanced Technology Center to prepare for work as entry-level electricians.

Students earned their OSHA 10 certification and will get help obtaining a TDLR electrical apprentice license, all while earning continuing education credits from Midland College.

Following the graduation, students held a competition to showcase what they've learned.

"For the competition, they have an hour and a half. Right now, they are competing with the skills they've learned in class, kind of demonstrating, showing off a little bit all the knowledge they have learned," said Jennifer Meyers, Associate Vice President of Workforce Education at MC.

Skillpoint Alliance says there is a critical need for electricians in the area as well as other trades offered by the program like plumbing and HVAC.