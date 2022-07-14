First electrical class graduates from Skillpoint Alliance Permian Basin's program

MIDLAND, Texas — Skillpoint Alliance Permian Basin's first group of electrical students graduated Thursday.
The non-profit provides fast-paced, free job training to under-served and under-accessed populations.
Thursday's graduating class studied for four weeks at Midland College's Advanced Technology Center to prepare for work as entry-level electricians.
Students earned their OSHA 10 certification and will get help obtaining a TDLR electrical apprentice license, all while earning continuing education credits from Midland College.
Following the graduation, students held a competition to showcase what they've learned.
"For the competition, they have an hour and a half. Right now, they are competing with the skills they've learned in class, kind of demonstrating, showing off a little bit all the knowledge they have learned," said Jennifer Meyers, Associate Vice President of Workforce Education at MC.
Skillpoint Alliance says there is a critical need for electricians in the area as well as other trades offered by the program like plumbing and HVAC.
