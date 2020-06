First Basin Credit Union is helping students get ready for the 2020-2021 school year with its Back to School Donation Drive.

ODESSA, Texas — The First Basin Credit Union has kicked off its Back to School Donation Drive for children in need.

The drive benefits the children of the Rainbow Room of the Permian Basin.

For those interested in donating to the drive, the credit union is requesting monetary donations be made at the FBCU locations in Midland, Odessa, or Andrews.