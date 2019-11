ODESSA, Texas — On Dec. 2, there will be 20 finalists who will find out if they made the final cut in the FBCU 2020 calendar competition.

After being chosen by a jury, 11 of the finalists are current or past Odessa College photography students.

The calendar reveal is open to the public and will take place at 11A.M. in the Zant Community Room in the Saulsbury Campus Center at Odessa College.