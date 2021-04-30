Fire Academy coming to Midland, Stanton, Greenwood ISD schools

A new firefighter pilot program will be offered to high school students to give them hands-on training before they graduate from school.

TEXAS, USA — A new fire academy is coming to schools in town.

"This is really building on our mission to prepare kids for college and career. That’s something we are dedicated to and we had health science academy, petroleum academy, a business academy and so this is a launch of our public service academy," Elana Ladd with the Midland Independent School District said.

Students will be taught all sorts of work from EMT training to hands-on work like what firefighters are doing.

"This is a program for incoming 11th graders, we’re going to be rolling that out to young students in the coming years but right now kids that are currently in 10th grade about to go into 11th grade are eligible to apply for this program, and they’ll get not only theory and classes but they’ll get hands on experience from firefighters," says Ladd.

The City of Midland and Midland College are collaborating to bring this academy to Midland ISD, Greenwood ISD and Stanton ISD students.

Even if your student doesn't see themselves as a firefighter just yet, they can still apply.

"We really encourage any kids who think that a career in public service and specifically being an EMT or firefighter might be something they’re interested in. I would really encourage them to talk to their counselor and check it out," Ladd said.

This academy is helping teens get a head start and get their foot in the door before graduating.

Ladd says, "Sometimes when you’re in high school, thinking about jobs and careers could feel like a million years away but as you’re starting to explore what you might be interested in, a program like this really gives them a leg up," Ladd. "If they are interested in the EMT or firefighting careers it’s gonna give them a leg up when it comes to applying for our local department, and then it's gonna qualify them to serve for any department across the state."