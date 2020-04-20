TEXAS, USA — Have you or your children always wanted to learn how to make 3D animated characters? Or have you always wanted to learn how to design your own video game?

Then, taking a digital class for yourself and the whole family may be the educational and fun kind of experience you need while at home.

The website Mommy Poppins is offering free to low cost classes for those interested in learning how to build and design games and other digital things.

If you are interested in learning more about the digital experience, click here.