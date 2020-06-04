ODESSA, Texas — The University of Texas of the Permian Basin will be holding a Falcon Giving Day to raise funds to help their students.

The inaugural fundraiser will be on April 8 and the university will dedicate 24 hours to online fundraising.

Money raised will go to support students through the Student Emergency Fund or the UTPB Food Pantry.

The emergency fund helps students overcome unforseen financial crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic. This fund can help keep students in school and allow them to graduate.

"A gift to the Student Emergency Fund means your gift can help keep students enrolled. These acts change lives in dramatic ways,” said Dr. Becky Spurlock, Vice President of Student Affairs and Leadership.

The food pantry allows students in need of food to take supplies home and not have to do schoolwork on an empty stomach.

UTPB's goal is to have 250 donors of any size.

Visitors can donate any amount from a single gift to a recurring donation. They can also select where their donation goes to.

To donate or read more information about Falcon Giving Day you can visit the UTPB website.

