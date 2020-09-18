ExxonMobil, NMSI invest in science and math education in local schools

MISD, ECISD and Carlsbad Municipal Schools will benefit from this initiative.

ExxonMobil and the National Math and Science Initiative are working to advance science and math education in local schools.

The initiative will benefit Midland ISD, Ector County ISD and Carlsbad Carlsbad Municipal Schools.

These districts will work to implement classroom-based as well as virtual programs to continue educating students in science and math.

This initiative will also help expand support for college readiness and foundational education programs.

"This Permian Basin area is so critical to the energy future of the United States and the world," said Dr. Bernard Harris, NMSI CEO when asked why they picked these schools.

ExxonMobil was a founding sponsor of the NMSI in 2007 and works to nurture students and teachers in STEM by providing opportunities and resources.

"We've been educating our kids in the STEM fields, but this particular focus will allow our teachers to gain some additional knowledge and wisdom. It will allow our kids to have access to additional resources and they'll be better equipped as students to seek opportunities in the STEM fields," said ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri.

