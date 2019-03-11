MIDLAND, Texas — If you have always wanted to learn and travel, now is your chance to sign for a new travel course at Midland College.

The English department will be offering one of its popular travel courses this summer for a week long of discovering history, architecture, art, and cooking in Spain.

Those who wish to partake in this educational experience will have the chance to tour Madrid, Barcelona, Granada, and Seville.

The cost of the trip will be $4,961, which includes a round trip flight and a stay at a 3-or 4-star hotel. Costs also includes a tour of the city with a personal guide, entrance fees to museums or points of interest, and some dinners as well as workshops.

Participants will be able to take advantage of Flamenco lessons and ceramic tile workshops as well.

The course will be from June 4 - 13 of 2020.

If you are interested in learning how you can sign up for this course, contact Allison Brown at 432-685-4648 or email her at abrown@midland.edu.