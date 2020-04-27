TEXAS, USA — You may have fun visiting the zoo, but what can be more fun than learning about the zoo, then going to a zoo school?

If you have always wanted to learn more about the animals behind the scenes, then you and your family will be able to embrace the chance of going to zoo school online with the Columbus Zoo School.

You will find lessons that you can enjoy along with the rest of your family.

Zoo lessons are held on Tue., Thurs., and Sun. at 1 p.m.

If you and your family are interested in learning all about the lions, tigers, and bears along with the other zoo animals that make the zoo life what it is, click here.