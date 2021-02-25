Eight ECISD student athletes earn All-State Academic honors for Fall 2020

These honors were selected by two coaches' organizations.

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD has announced that eight student athletes have earned All-State Academic for the Fall 2020 semester.

First, the Texas Girls Coaches Association named four girls from the district to their teams:

Odalis Lujan from Odessa High competes in Cross Country and Track and Field and ranks in the top 10 percent of her class.

Natalia Abila from Permian HS plays volleyball and ranks among the top five percent of her senior class.

Monica Hinojos also plays volleyball at Permian HS and ranks 17th in her senior class.

Bethani Fierro from Permian HS and also plays volleyball. She ranks 14th in her senior class.

The Texas High School Coaches Association also recognized four boys from the district with All-State Academic honors:

Timothy Avila from Odessa High School plays football and earned honorable mention honors.

Bobby Lopez from Permian High School plays football and also received honorable mention honors.

Clifford Gordon plays football at OHS and earned second team All-State Academic.

Austin Jacobo plays football at OHS as well and earned honorable mention honors.