Education Partnership reveals 5-year strategic plan

EPPB hopes the area will be a community where students love learning and teachers enjoy teaching.

ODESSA, Texas — The Education Partnership of the Permian Basin revealed its five-year strategic plan on June 21.

This plan will work to improve educational outcomes across the Basin.

"A lot of the student outcomes or indicators are lower than other parts of the state and so student achievement impacts the community in many different ways. For us if we can make sure more students are having a success in school or after success that will be a positive impact in our workforce development," said Adrian Vega, Executive Director of EPPB.

As the region continues to grow it's more crucial than ever to have workforce ready to fill those jobs.