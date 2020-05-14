ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Education Foundation of Odessa has announced $23,000 in grants have been awarded to fine arts programs in Ector County ISD for the 2020-2021 school year.

The grants were spread across teachers from Odessa and Permian High Schools, Wilson and Young Medal of Honor Middle School and Bonham Middle School.

Permian High School teachers received grants for a new sound system for the dance department as well as money for the botanical garden and the student-run digital fine arts publication.

Odessa High School teachers received grant funds for new sound equipment for the choir program as well as theatre funding.

Wilson and Young Medal of Honor Middle School received money for replacement frames for the school's xylophones.

Finally, two Bonham Middle School teachers received funding for help with the school's bass instruments.

The Education Foundation announced the fine arts grant recipients on May 14 but said even more grants would be handed out to ECISD schools in the following week.

Midland's Education Foundation will also be celebrating teachers, grant recipients and top students on May 15 with a drive-through ceremony.

There will be 25 grants totaling $100,000 for innovative classroom ideas given out that will help enhance student learning and success during the 2020-2021 school year.

To read more about the Education Foundation, including their mission and how to apply for a grant, you can visit their website.

Education Foundation of Odessa We are excited to announce that we have awarded $23,000 to Fine Arts for the 2020-2021 school year as part of our Innovative Grants Program! A special thank you to our friends at Odessa Arts and Matt New Music for partnering with us to increase funding to the arts.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Keep Odessa Beautiful gives away trees to citizens

Deputies spend off days rebuilding porch for West Odessa woman