Ector County ISD participates in 'No One Eats Alone Day'

Bowie Middle School celebrated the day virtually with Superior HealthPlan.

ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD partnered with Superior HealthPlan to celebrate No One Eats Alone Day.

The event was held on March 5 virtually and was meant to promote inclusion among students.

Bowie Middle School worked with Superior HealthPlan to promote the event. Multiple classes participated in activities designed to teach them about social isolation and how it can lead to a negative impact on your academic performance and health.

“At Superior, we’re committed to helping children lead healthier lives, and that includes providing them with safe environments to discuss challenges, especially amid COVID-19,” said Dr. David Harmon, Chief Medical Director at Superior. “We are proud to partner with Beyond Differences to virtually celebrate No One Eats Alone Day and give students in Texas the tools they need to remain focused on their health and social lives.”

More than 2,500 other district across the country celebrated in this day. Annually, the initiative affects more than one million students in all 50 states.