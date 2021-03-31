Ector County ISD announces graduation dates

The district will hold ceremonies for both the class of 2021 and the class of 2020.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD announced the dates, times and locations of graduation ceremonies for both the class of 2021 and the class of 2020 on Tuesday.

Below are two lists of ECISD schools and information about their ceremonies, split up by graduation year.

Class of 2021 ceremonies:

Odessa Collegiate Academy: May 21, 6 p.m. at Odessa College Sports Center.

Odessa Career & Technical Early College High School: May 21, 8 p.m. at Odessa College Sports Center.

George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa: May 27, 7 p.m. at Wagner-Noel Performing Arts Center.

Odessa High School: May 28, 8:30 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium.

Permian High School: May 29, 8:30 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium.

Class of 2020 ceremonies:

Odessa Collegiate Academy, Odessa Career & Technical Early College High School, George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa: May 21, 10 a.m. at Odessa College Sports Center.

Odessa High School: May 22, 9:30 a.m. at Ratliff Stadium.

Permian High School: May 22, 8:30 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium.